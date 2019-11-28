Record number of entries for 2019 Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A record turnout of 3,230 runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving Day by helping Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, taking part in the 2019 Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot 5K race and one-mile walk.
Proceeds from this year’s event will help Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity in its mission of assisting families in the region that are working toward buying an affordable home.
The first overall finisher in Thursday morning’s 5K was 37-year-old Hugh Crews, who finished in a time of 15:57. The top overall female finisher was 30-year-old Brittany Perkins of Wilmington, with a time of 16:50.
Click here to check the results from the 2019 Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot.
