Hoggard’s Jack Thomas named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard’s Jack Thomas is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Friday the senior scored three touchdowns in the Vikings, 40-23, win over Apex Friendship in the 2nd round of the state playoffs.
Friday night Hoggard hits the road to face Wake Forest in the 3rd round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
