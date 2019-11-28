Hoggard and New Hanover football teams ready for 3rd round

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard Vikings and New Hanover Wildcats are the only two high school football teams still playing.
No. 4 Hoggard (6-5) is coming off a 40-23 win over Apex Friendship. Friday night the Vikings travel to No. 1 and three-time defending station champions Wake Forest.
“(Wake Forest) They are very impressive they do a very good job of playing physical football,” said Hoggard coach Craig Underwood. “So, that’s a big challenge we need to meet their physicality. We have to play a tough football game on both sides of the ball."
The Vikings came into the playoffs riding a two-game losing streak, but a bye and an extra week of practice have Hoggard a confident bunch.
“You able to put the regular season behind you,” said Underwood. “It's everyone zero and zero. Let's move forward and there's been a lot of energy out here.”
The New Hanover Wildcat are the number two seed and will take on the upset-minded No. 14 Gray’s Creek, who travel to Legion Stadium winners of five straight.
“(Gray’s Creek) They're a confident team and run the ball incredibly well,” said New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock. “We are going to have to be incredibly efficient offensively. We have to clean up some special teams miss cues that we had last Friday. We have to be really disciplined on defense.”
The Wildcats defense will need to slow down a Bears offense that’s rush for more than 4600 yards.
“Offensively they are sticking to the plan,” said Dimock. “They run the football but if you give them something, they’ll stick you with the pass. You want to start fast you don’t want to be chasing points.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.