First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool into the weekend, rain chances spike Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! A seasonably chilly high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region this holiday. A reinforcing chill shot and a showery front will put their stamps on the remainder of Thanksgiving weekend. Expect...
- more bright sun but, with continued north breezes, consistently cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Black Friday.
- a clear and potentially frosty Saturday morning to yield to a mellow Saturday afternoon with variable clouds and 50s.
- a balmier, stormier Sunday with highs near 70 and rain and thunder chances growing from 50% early to 70% late.
- cooler and drier trend resets into next week with high temperatures mainly in the seasonably cool 50s.
