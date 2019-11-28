Brooks, No. 6 UNC beat Alabama 76-67 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won’t hurt that average with this performance: The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.