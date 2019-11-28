Brooks, No. 6 UNC beat Alabama 76-67 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and sixth-ranked North Carolina overwhelmed Alabama on the glass to win 76-67 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won’t hurt that average with this performance: The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds that led to 23 second-chance points.
The Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at roughly 40.8%. And freshman point guard Cole Anthony didn’t have a huge offensive game. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists - including a perfect alley-oop inbounds pass that Brooks hammered down with 3:23 left as the Tar Heels remained in control down the stretch.
John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide (2-3), though 15 points and five of those 3s came in the first half. Preseason all-Southeastern Conference pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points, but Alabama shot just 38% for the game.
Leaky Black finished with career highs of nine points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who also got 12 points from senior Brandon Robinson in his season debut. Robinson had been sidelined since he sprained an ankle during an exhibition game.
