Wilmington police arrest suspect in Red Cross Street shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on Red Cross Street that left a 19-year-old seriously injured.
Koredreese Robert Tyson, 27, was taken in to custody on Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, firing a gun in city limits, and going armed to the terror of the people. He was given a $20,000 bond. Additional charges are pending, police say.
According to Jessica Williams, spokeswoman for the police department, officers were alerted to the shooting just after 12 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male, who was shot in the chest.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
