Very destructive 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season started with Subtropical Storm Andrea in May and didn’t wrap up until the dissipation of Tropical Storm Sebastien in late November.
Many of the season’s 18 named storms were weak and lasted less than one day. But, there were also two Category 5 hurricanes, including Lorenzo, the strongest eastern Atlantic hurricane on record.
The signature Atlantic hurricane of 2019 was undoubtedly Dorian. As a nearly stationary Category 4 and 5 storm, Dorian pulverized the northern Bahamas in early September. More than 70 people died and the storm rendered some 70,000 homeless.
As a Category 2 hurricane, Dorian brushed the Cape Fear Region between Wednesday, September 4 and Friday, September 6 with scattered destructive tornadoes and widespread power outages. Two died in the Cape Fear Region: one Columbus County man during storm prep and one Wilmington man in a chainsaw accident after Dorian.
Dorian went on to make a landfall at Cape Hatteras late in the morning of September 6 and, though the storm's Category had fallen to a 1 by that time, its large circulation whipped a violent storm surge into Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 so, for now, enjoy the off season!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.