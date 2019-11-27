UNCW student IDs added to list of acceptable forms of ID to vote

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students at all UNC system campuses can now use their school ID cards to vote under the state’s voter ID mandate.
The State Board of Elections announced the change Tuesday.
The AP reports this round of IDs were initially rejected because they didn’t meet standards set in a law implementing the photo ID requirement. UNCW employee IDs were approved previously, but student IDs didn’t pass the test the first go-round.
The following IDs were approved this week:
- East Carolina University: Student and Employee
- Fayetteville State University: Student (Employee ID approved previously)
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University: Student and Employee
- North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: Student (Employee ID approved previously)
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Student and Employee
- The University of North Carolina at Charlotte: Student and Employee
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro: Student and Employee
- The University of North Carolina at Pembroke: Student and Employee
- The University of North Carolina School of the Arts: Student and Employee
- The University of North Carolina at Wilmington: Student (Employee ID approved previously)
- Western Carolina University: Student and Employee
- Winston-Salem State University: Student (Employee ID approved previously)
More than 150 types of photo ID are approved for use including driver’s licenses, passports, tribal enrollment cards, military and veterans ID cards.
The ID mandate was added to the state constitution in 2018. The changes go into effect in 2020.
