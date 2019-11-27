Operation Pretty Things collecting cosmetics, beauty supplies for victims of domestic violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Operation Pretty Things, an organization whose mission is to “love and empower women victimized by domestic violence and sexual assault,” is currently conducting its Fall Pretty Things Drive.
Throughout the month of November, the group is collecting cosmetics and beauty essentials. The items will then be assembled into gifts during Operation Pretty Things’ annual Christmas event on Dec. 13.
This gifts then are given to women in shelters.
Some of items the organization suggests as donations are:
- lipstick
- lip gloss
- nail polish
- mascara
- eyeliner
- eyeshadow
- body lotion
- shower gel
- face wash
Only new/unopened/never used items will be accepted.
A list of donation locations can be found here.
