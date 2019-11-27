Okauru’s triple-double leads Seahawks past Emory & Henry

GAME NOTES: The Seahawks move to 4-1 at Trask Coliseum this season…The Seahawks have played three non-Division I games this season, finishing with a combined 38.6 margin of victory across Johnson & Wales, N.C. Wesleyan and E&H…The Seahawks shot 60 percent (15-for-25) from beyond the arc…UNCW had eight dunks in the contest, including eight flushes by Dodd…The Seahawks scored 32 points off 18 E&H turnovers…UNCW reserves scored 65 of the team’s 122 points…Seven Seahawks buried at least one trifecta…The Seahawks pulled down 15 offensive rebounds…UNCW shot 75.9 percent from the floor in the second period…The contest was an exhibition for the Wasps.