New Hanover County heating cost assistance program begins next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Applications open Monday for New Hanover County residents who need help with their energy bills.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides a one time annual utility payment to help people offset winter heating costs.
Adults that are over the age of 60 or disabled can submit applications to social services beginning December 2. All other households may apply from January 2, 2020 through March 31, 2020 or until the funds are gone.
“The Low Income Energy Assistance Program helps residents stay safe and warm through the winter months, and last year our team helped 2,394 New Hanover County households with their utility bills through this program,” said New Hanover County Assistant Director of Social Services Tonya Jackson. “Anyone who is having difficulty paying their bill is encouraged to come in and apply.”
People can apply at the New Hanover County Social Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street. Heating bill and verification of all household income are required to apply.
Those eligible to apply in December can also apply at the following locations and times :
- December 2 – 31: Senior Resource Center, 2222 South College Rd., Wilmington, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 10: Glover Plaza Apartments, 1402 Little John Cir., Wilmington, 9 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, December 12: Hadden Hall Apartments, 3610 Caswell St., Wilmington, 9 a.m. – noon
- Tuesday, December 17: White Oak Apartments, 7235 Darden Rd., Wilmington, 9 a.m. – noon
Visit the Social Services website for more information or call 910-798-3400.
