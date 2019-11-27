N.C. DOT to hold public meeting on proposed Brunswick County project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public meetings have been scheduled for a proposed project that would involve both the North Carolina and South Carolina Departments of Transportation.
The proposed project would extend Carolina Bays Parkway (S.C. 31) from S.C. 9 in Horry County, S.C., across the N.C. state line to U.S. 17 in Brunswick County.
“This project would enhance mobility and connectivity for traffic moving in and through the project area,” the N.C. DOT said in a news release. “Many intersections and roadway segments are expected to either approach or exceed the roadway capacity limits by 2040.”
Nine proposals have been developed for the Carolina Bays Parkway extension. The plans can be seen here.
The first public meeting will be held Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Sea Trail Convention Center, 75A Clubhouse Road in Sunset Beach.
A second public meeting will be held Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m. at VFW Post 10804, 111 State Highway 57 North, Little River, S.C.
Those interested can drop in any time during either meeting to learn more about the proposal and have questions answered. There will not be a formal presentation.
Comments will be accepted by phone or email by Jan. 10.
For more information, contact NCDOT Division 3 Project Manager Krista Kimmel at 910-341-2000 or khkimmel@ncdot.gov.
You also can contact SCDOT Pee Dee Regional Engineer Leah Quattlebaum at 803-737-1751 or quattleblb@scdot.gov.
