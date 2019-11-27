Greenfield Street repaving project completed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews recently completed a repaving project on Greenfield Street.
The road was repaved from Third Street to 16th Street.
“The city recently finished repaving Cassidy Drive, and made pavement repairs in the Hospital Center, Long Leaf Hills/Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Road/Beasley Road, College Park/Fernside, Dry Pond/The Bottom/Lake Forest, Forest Hills and Winter Park neighborhoods,” city officials said in a news release. “Crews also repaired sidewalks in the Lincoln Forest, Pine Valley and Dry Pond/The Bottom/Lake Forest neighborhoods.”
Officials say that the city has repaired nearly 100 lane miles of streets as part of its 5-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan.
