First Alert Forecast: serving up sunshine and cooler temps Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Through Thanksgiving, we here in the Cape Fear Region will continue to be spectators to a very active Pacific Northwest to Great Lakes storm track. So, while holiday travel snags are likely nationally, our local forecast is more settled and straightforward...
Wednesday night details: variable clouds, shower chances of 10 to 20%, balmy southwest breezes of around 10 mph with a few 15+ mph gusts likely, low mainly in the middle and upper 40s.
Thanksgiving details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, nippy northwest winds of around 15 mph with a few 20+ mph gusts likely, highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.
Black Friday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, chilly north breezes of around 10 mph with a couple of 15+ mph gusts possible, temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Late this Thanksgiving weekend, rain chances will regrow with the approach of a front: 10% Saturday into Saturday night, 50% Sunday morning, and 70% Sunday afternoon. Catch your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, your WECT Weather App forecast goes to ten days and, in case you are traveling, follows your location!
