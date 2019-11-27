Deputies on scene deadly shooting near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials say a man shot near Southport Tuesday has died from his injuries.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4800 block of Beech Tree Road around 5:15 p.m.
Deputies announced in a Facebook post that the incident is domestic in nature and poses no threat to the community.
The sheriff’s office has not identified the male victim nor announced any arrests in the case.
WECT has a crew on scene now working to learn more.
