Cease the grease this Thanksgiving holiday with these tips

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Be sure to "cease the grease" this Thanksgiving and help keep fats, oils and grease out of pipes and the sewer systems.
Instead of pouring fats, oils and grease down the drain after cooking, pour the substance into a can and seal it until it cools and hardens. Once the can fills up, simply throw it away.
Pouring fats, oils and grease down the drain is a common mistake, but when it cools and hardens it blocks pipes and the sewer system.
Remember these tips to help prevent sewer blockages:
- Never pour cooking grease down sink drains or into toilets.
- If you have leftover cooking grease, carefully pour the warm, not hot, grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool, and dispose of it in the trash.
- Keep strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids.
- Scrape food scraps and grease into a trash can.
