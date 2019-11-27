American Legion Post changes name to honor fallen soldier

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1968. Following training, he was assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Brigade, 5th Infantry Division as a Combat Infantryman and departed for Vietnam in September of that same year. While on patrol in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam on October 1, 1968, his unit was ambushed, and Pfc John Edwin Jacobs was killed by small arms fire.