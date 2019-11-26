Wilmington crews called to house fire on 7th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington.
A tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department confirms they answered a call at 1209 S. 7th Street.
Firefighters say they saw light smoke when the arrived at the home and everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.
By 3:45 p.m., workers had established water supply and were ventilating the home.
Officials have not commented on what caused the house fire.
