‘They could see my … skull’: Florence County teen out of hospital after pit bull attack

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Vanessa Smith wasn’t worried about the blood coming from her head; she was worried about what was visible.
“How bad are my injuries?” said Smith, a 17-year-old Florence County teen who was attacked by a pit bull Sunday morning.
Smith’s injuries included bite marks to her left arm, as well as the head injuries.
“When I got to the hospital, they said they could see my nerves and my skull. And I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” she said Tuesday.
Smith was released from the hospital Monday. The dog that was involved in the attack was seized by authorities.
