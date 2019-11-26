1898: A tale of two descendants

"I don’t have the schematics in terms of how I could create a dollar amount but it has to be some type of amount where families don't have to pay taxes maybe for over 120 years or local taxes or county taxes--state taxes, because the state was involved. They knew about what happened. Even our federal government knew what was happening because the information went all the way up to President McKinley. So, I believe the entire nation--from the state level, federal level, local level--they all have a responsibility of correcting this wrong,” says Campbell-Eason.