Shuckin’ Shack shares recipe for Low Country Boil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Shuckin’ Shack stopped in to the WECT kitchen Tuesday to share an easy, delicious one pot meal!
If you’ve got visitors coming in this season, this Low Country Boil will be sure to impress!
Shuckin’ Shack’s Low Country Boil
- Wild Caught American Gulf shrimp
- Polska Kielbasa Sausage
- Red potatoes
- Old Bay
- Corn
- Coleslaw (recommended for serving)
1. Open beverage of choice
2.Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil.
3.Pour Old Bay seasoning into boiling water.
4.Add corn and boil for 5 mins.
5.Add sausage and potatoes and boil for 3 mins.
6.Add shrimp and boil for 3 more mins.
7.Remove everything from water and serve with a side of coleslaw
8.Open second beverage of choice.
To take the meal to the next level, the Shuckin’ Shack recommends using sustainable seafood.
The restaurant is committed to its partnerships with sustainable fisheries so people can enjoy delicious shellfish without the harmful impacts to the environment. They’re a certified Ocean Friendly Establishment with the Plastic Ocean Project and the Surf Rider Foundation, and all of their shrimp are certified Wild American, caught in US waters. Additionally, the Shuckin’ Shack asks customers to skip the straw, and does not use plastic bags, Styrofoam or drinks in plastic bottles.
