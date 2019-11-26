Shuckin’ Shack shares recipe for Low Country Boil

The restaurant is committed to its partnerships with sustainable fisheries so people can enjoy delicious shellfish without the harmful impacts to the environment. They’re a certified Ocean Friendly Establishment with the Plastic Ocean Project and the Surf Rider Foundation, and all of their shrimp are certified Wild American, caught in US waters. Additionally, the Shuckin’ Shack asks customers to skip the straw, and does not use plastic bags, Styrofoam or drinks in plastic bottles.