Police: two teens charged in connection to threats at a Pender County School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After investigating a potential threat at Burgaw Middle School, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office charged two teens.
On November 25th at 7:46 pm the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post referencing a potential shooting at Burgaw Middle School.
Tuesday, November 26th at 4:48 am, two search warrants were executed at two mobile homes located on Tasha Lane, Burgaw. During the search warrant service, two BB pistols that resembled real firearms were located.
Omar Sanchez and Nathan Brice Branch, both 18, were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property, communicating threats of mass violence on educational property, and second degree trespass.
