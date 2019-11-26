Nonprofit distributes free turkeys in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Larry Legend’s DREAMS worked with Walmart on Monday to sponsor a turkey giveaway ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The group handed off 100 turkeys to Wilmington families at the store off of Sigmon Road.
“It’s a blessing to be a blessing. It’s awesome, the people are great out here in Wilmington. The turnout was obviously great,” said street ball legend Larry Legend. “Wilmington has been through a lot, but telling on the people’s face, you would never know. This is definitely somewhere that I love.”
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office also showed up to help distribute the birds. Organizers say all 100 were gone within the first ten minutes of the giveaway.
