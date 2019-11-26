Man injured in shooting on Red Cross Street, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Red Cross Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to Jessica Williams, spokeswoman for the police department, officers were alerted to the shooting just after noon in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.
Details are limited, but Williams said a male subject was injured in the shooting. His condition is not known at this time.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this report when new details are available.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
