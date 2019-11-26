Lead paint, asbestos found at New Hanover County Correctional Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maintenance work has been put to a stop at the New Hanover County Correctional Center after lead paint and asbestos were discovered in the programs building.
The programs building has been closed and will not open until it undergoes more testing, the NC Department of Public Safety says.
Officials are waiting still to learn the scope of the potential problem and the steps to remedy the issue.
“The Department of Public Safety takes the issue seriously and is taking measures to protect the safety and health of its staff members and offenders,” the statement from the department says.
New Hanover Correctional is a designated re-entry facility that serves as a minimum security prison for adult males. According to the DPS website, its one of the largest work-release facilities in the state.
The building was North Carolina’s first permanent country prison when it was built in 1915. The department’s website lists its last renovation as 25 years ago when engineers remodeled the original building to add classrooms and office space.
The facility now houses more than 400 inmates.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.