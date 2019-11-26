Industrial hose manufacturer expands to Pender County; will bring 51 jobs in $7.9M investment

“Polyhose is thrilled to be making its first significant USA investment in Pender County, North Carolina,” said Jonathan Pressler, Senior Vice President of Polyhose Inc. “As Polyhose searched for a home in the U.S., the state of North Carolina and Pender County did a great job of working with Polyhose to find a suitable location, while pointing out the many advantages of locating here. Polyhose looks forward to being an involved employer and positive contributor to the Pender County and North Carolina communities.”