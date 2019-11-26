Industrial hose manufacturer expands to Pender County; will bring 51 jobs in $7.9M investment

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Polyhose, an industrial hose manufacturer, is headed to the Pender-New Hanover County line, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
The governor made the announcement at a press conference at the Pender Commerce Park located just off Highway 421.
Polyhose is expected to bring 51 jobs and invest nearly $8 million into the Cape Fear region as the company locates a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and assembly plant at the park, the governor said.
“Pender County is ready to grow, and international companies like Polyhose know North Carolina’s strong workforce is the right way to put their strategy to work,” said Governor Cooper.
Polyhose, which was formed in 1996 and headquartered in India, focuses on the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of various types of industrial hoses. The company employs 1,800 workers in their operations in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North America.
Company officials say they have been looking at possible locations to expand for a year and a half and are excited about the infrastructure and workforce available in the Cape Fear region.
“Polyhose is thrilled to be making its first significant USA investment in Pender County, North Carolina,” said Jonathan Pressler, Senior Vice President of Polyhose Inc. “As Polyhose searched for a home in the U.S., the state of North Carolina and Pender County did a great job of working with Polyhose to find a suitable location, while pointing out the many advantages of locating here. Polyhose looks forward to being an involved employer and positive contributor to the Pender County and North Carolina communities.”
Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach up to $38,216. The current average annual wage in Pender County is $32,627.
The Pender Commerce Park has seen much activity over the recent months, with the Pender County Commission approving the purchase of two parcels of land at the site currently occupied by Acme Smoke Fish and others.
Pender shares the promotion of the park with Wilmington Business Development.
