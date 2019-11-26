First responders return after relief trip to the Bahamas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters from Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and the Wilmington fire departments returned home to hugs and kisses after spending the past week in the Bahamas helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.
The first responders were shocked with what they saw once they landed.
“When you get on the ground and ride through town, it just looks like a war zone. Its absolutely destroyed down there,” said Wilmington Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mason.
“I have never seen devastation like that,” added Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin. “Full houses flipped upside down. Large boats washed up on the shore.”
But once in place, they didn’t waste any time before getting to work.
"We jumped right in on the fire station and have the roof dried in,” said Allen. “Then we went over to fireman’s house and there are four families living there and we got the roof shingled before we came back.”
“We had firefighters from all over come and help get our houses back together,” added Mason. ”So, when we went down there, we had a chance to play it forward. We had a chance to show our appreciation for what others have done for us.”
Three months after the storm, much of the island is still without power and other supplies.
“There are no Home Depots or Lowes; everything has to go in by barge,” said coordinator Charles Schoonmaker. “So, we might wait a week or two before we send another group so there are equipment and materials for them to use when they get there.”
Earlier in the day the second group of first responders left for the Bahamas and will return in a week.
