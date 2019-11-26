First Alert Forecast: significant temperature swing through Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This Thanksgiving week, we here in the Cape Fear Region will be spectators to a very active Pacific Northwest to Great Lakes storm track. So, while holiday travel snags are likely nationally, our local forecast is more settled and straightforward...
Tuesday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, mild highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday details: variable clouds, shower chances of 20 to 30%, balmy highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s.
Thanksgiving details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, cooler highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.
Black Friday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, chillier temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
