First Alert Forecast: significant temperature swing through Thanksgiving

Your First Alert Forecast for Monday evening Nov. 25, 2019
By Gannon Medwick | November 26, 2019 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:25 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This Thanksgiving week, we here in the Cape Fear Region will be spectators to a very active Pacific Northwest to Great Lakes storm track. So, while holiday travel snags are likely nationally, our local forecast is more settled and straightforward...

Tuesday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, mild highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday details: variable clouds, shower chances of 20 to 30%, balmy highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s.

Thanksgiving details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, cooler highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.

Black Friday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, chillier temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

