First Alert Forecast: low shower odds and mild temperatures Wednesday, bright and cooler Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This Thanksgiving week, we here in the Cape Fear Region will be spectators to a very active Pacific Northwest to Great Lakes storm track. So, while holiday travel snags are likely nationally, our local forecast is more settled and straightforward...
Wednesday details: variable clouds, shower chances of 20 to 30%, balmy highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s.
Thanksgiving details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, cooler highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.
Black Friday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, chillier temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Saturday details: variable clouds, shower chances near 10%, afternoon highs mainly in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday details: variable clouds, shower chances near 50%, warmer temperatures mainly in the 60s and possibly 70s.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, your WECT Weather App forecast follows your location!
