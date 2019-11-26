First Alert Forecast: low shower odds and mild temperatures Wednesday, bright and cooler Thanksgiving

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Nov. 26, 2019
By Kellie McGlynn | November 26, 2019 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 2:24 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This Thanksgiving week, we here in the Cape Fear Region will be spectators to a very active Pacific Northwest to Great Lakes storm track. So, while holiday travel snags are likely nationally, our local forecast is more settled and straightforward...

Wednesday details: variable clouds, shower chances of 20 to 30%, balmy highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s.

Thanksgiving details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, cooler highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.

Black Friday details: sunny or partly cloudy, shower chances near 0%, chillier temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday details: variable clouds, shower chances near 10%, afternoon highs mainly in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday details: variable clouds, shower chances near 50%, warmer temperatures mainly in the 60s and possibly 70s.

