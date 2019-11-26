ECU student found dead in residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say a student was found dead in a residence hall.
This marks the sixth student death this semester. ECU police say the student was found around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Officers do not believe foul play was involved, but the investigation is ongoing. WITN has confirmed it happened in Fleming Hall.
The student's name is not being released until family is notified.
The university says the counseling center is open with walk in hours from 11 am- 4 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
