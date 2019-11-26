COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books for students to read during holiday break

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Britta Burrows students will have a lot of time on their hands over the next few weeks. Sunset Park Elementary, a year-round school is on break for the holidays. The Pre K-2 teacher is asking for donations through the Donors Choose website to purchase books for all of her students to read during the holiday break.
"Please help me fund this project so that my students will have books they can read independently that are fun, and on their level,” Burrows says. “We are at a year-round school--Sunset Park is year-round so we have three weeks where we are out of school for the holidays and that's a long time to not have books so I would appreciate your donation."
Burrows had an original goal of $258. Thanks to a generous donation of $100 from WECT’s Community Classroom sponsor, Dr. Jillian Barras of Port City Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Ms. Burrows only needs $158 to have her project fully funded. Once its fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Burrows’ Donors Choose project, click here.
