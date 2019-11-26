Area leaders honored with the attorney general’s Dogwood Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public servants, advocates, business leaders and law enforcement officials alike were honored Tuesday by the state’s attorney general.
The Dogwood Award is given to those who dedicate their lives to keeping people safe, happy and healthy in their communities. According to attorney general Josh Stein, recipients have been working to address issues including testing sexual assault kits, fighting addiction, protecting the environment, addressing food insecurity, improving health and facilitating reentry of formerly incarcerated people.
Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram was one of 22 award recipients named across the state.
“Sheriff Ingram has shown great leadership among North Carolina law enforcement as we work together to confront the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in a press release. “I appreciate his work to get people who are suffering from the illness of addiction into treatment and to hold the drug dealers and traffickers who are profiting off of people’s sickness accountable. I look forward to working with him on this and other public safety issues in the future.”
Walking Tall Wilmington’s Randy Evans was another recipient from the region.
“Randy Evans is doing important, crucial, on-the-ground work to serve the people of Wilmington,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “When I heard about how he respectfully serves people experiencing homelessness – and also advocated on their behalf with hurricane shelters to ensure their safety during Hurricane Dorian – I knew he exemplified exactly what the Dogwood Awards are all about: helping out our neighbors to make our communities safer and stronger for everyone.”
Sen. Danny Britt serving Columbus and Robeson County also took home a Dogwood Award this week.
