WAVE Transit unveils new Port City Trolley Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, Wave Transit unveiled a new Trolley Program that will better meet the needs of the community.
This trolley will replace the previous trolley and will have a revised route and a new name.
The community engaged in a naming contest in May with voters choosing the name, Port City Trolley.
UNCW Graphic Design Department created the new branding for the trolley.
The previous trolley ran its course, and exceeded its life by two years. This new trolley will be a more environmentally friendly and cost effective one, using compressed natural gas compared to diesel.
The new route will pick up passengers in all of the five downtown districts, which include North Waterfront, Brooklyn Arts, Central Bushiness, Castle Street and South Front.
