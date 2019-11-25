Tabor City man charged in Brunswick Co. break-ins

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man is accused of breaking into two buildings and attempting to break into another in Brunswick County on Friday.
Shannon Walter Sellars, 35, has been charged with:
- two counts of breaking and or entering
- larceny after break/enter
- attempted break or enter building
- injury to personal property
- possession of burglary tools
According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Sellars was charged in connection to incidents at Waccamaw Elementary School as well as buildings on Whiteville Road in Shallotte and Holden Beach Road in Supply.
