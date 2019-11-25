Street Turkeys taking donations for families in Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington serves four counties. They need help 67,910 families including 18,510 children and 7,798 seniors over age 65.
The tenth annual Street Turkeys event takes place Wednesday November 27. This project is designed to re-stock the shelves of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington with food and supplies for over 90 area food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and group homes.
You can help by dropping off donations of frozen turkeys & hams, canned stews, soups, tuna, ravioli, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits & vegetables, rice, pasta, dry beans, infant formula, diapers & wipes. NO GLASS PLEASE!
Or make a monetary donation. Just $1.00 can provide up to five meals.
From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and drop off donations at The Landing at 530 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach.
From 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. drop off donations at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porter’s Neck). If you will be unable to attend our event, you can participate in the Virtual Food Drive on-line through a link on our website. All donations are tax deductible.
