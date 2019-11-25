Street Turkeys taking donations for families in Southeast North Carolina

From 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. drop off donations at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porter’s Neck). If you will be unable to attend our event, you can participate in the Virtual Food Drive on-line through a link on our website. All donations are tax deductible.