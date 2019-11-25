Start your holidays on the right track by making a stop at the Christmas Train and Light Spectacular

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a holiday tradition for many families, the Christmas Train and Light Spectacular at the Wilmington Railroad Museum.
The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 29, at the Wilmington Railroad Museum at 505 Nutt St.
The museum transforms into a winter wonderland with more than 25,000 lights, musical animations and twilight model train displays.
Children can also visit with Santa.
The event is $5 a person but children under the age of 2 are free.
