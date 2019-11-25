Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in robbery at Wilmington Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a robbery.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place Saturday at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Rd.
The post doesn’t specify if the store or a customer was robbed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hudson at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
