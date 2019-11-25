Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in robbery at Wilmington Walmart

By WECT Staff | November 25, 2019 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 5:49 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a robbery.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place Saturday at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Rd.

The post doesn’t specify if the store or a customer was robbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hudson at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.

