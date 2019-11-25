No one hurt in Greenfield Street shooting, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt following a Sunday night shooting on Greenfield Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Around 10:20 p.m., officers received three alerts from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — in the area of the 1300 block of Greenfield Street.
Police found about a dozen shell casings in the area but no injuries were reported. Additionally, no eyewitnesses were available, Wilmington police officials added.
Officers continued to patrol the area through the night.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at (910)-343-3620 or visit www.tip708.com to submit an anonymous tip.
