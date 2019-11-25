No one hurt after several shots fired into Ogden home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No one was injured following a drive-by shooting in an Ogden neighborhood Monday evening, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Canetuck Road just before 5 p.m.
Witnesses told investigators that a white Toyota Camry pulled up to the intersection of Canetuck and Asheton roads and fired several shots at a home on Canetuck Road.
Several rounds hit the home, Brewer said. A man who was inside the home at the time of the shooting was unhurt.
Following the shooting, the Camry sped away from the scene.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip anonymously at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
