NC Marine accused in murder now on FBI’s most wanted list

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina Marine, wanted in Virginia for killing his mother’s boyfriend, is now on the FBI’s most-wanted list.
Corporal Michael Brown, a deserter from Camp Lejeune, is accused in the November 9th murder of Rodney Brown in Frankin County, Virginia.
The 22-year-old last lived on his boat which was docked at a marina in downtown New Bern. Camp Lejeune says he failed to report for duty on October 24th and was a member of the 8th Engineer Support Battalion.
There has been no public sighting of Brown since November 14th. That's when an RV linked to the Marine was found near his grandmother's home in Roanoke.
U.S. Marshals say they have received hundreds of tips about Brown. A $10,000 reward remains for the capture of Brown.
