NC man charged in secret peeping of minor

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 38-year-old Alexander County man is accused of secretly installing a camera inside a home with the intention to view a nude minor.
Jody Eric Connolly was arrested and charged with felony secret peeping, felony possession of a photographic image from peeping and misdemeanor secret peeping.
“Connolly also unlawfully and willfully did peep secretly into a bathroom occupied by a nude minor female,” deputies say.
Connolly was taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He’s expected to appear in court Monday.
