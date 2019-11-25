Man heading to prison for robbing Walgreens of narcotics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is heading to prison after taking a plea deal in the robbery of a Walgreens store in New Hanover County.
Last week, Casey Graham Futch pleaded guilty to common law robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 34-60 months in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge and two drug-related charges were dropped.
On May 21, Futch entered the Walgreens in the 2400 block of North College Road and went to the pharmacy counter. He then demanded narcotics and threatened to use a gun, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
After getting two bottles from employees, Futch fled on foot.
Futch has previous convictions for drug-related offenses.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.