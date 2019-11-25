Magnolia man dies in Pender County wreck

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Magnolia man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Pender County Sunday morning.
Jonathan Leonel Barralaga, 28, died as a result of the accident, which took place at approximately 7 a.m. on Hwy. 53 near Shaw Highway.
According to State Highway Patrol, Barralaga was traveling west on Hwy. 53 when he crossed the center line. His car hit the eastbound shoulder, went airborne and overturned before hitting a tree.
Officials say Barralaga was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
