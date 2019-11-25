First Alert Forecast: sunny start to Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this period, a midweek front will bring a temperature wave and a low rain chance...
Expect highs near 66 Monday, 68 Tuesday, and 71 Wednesday, and then a cooler 61 for Thanksgiving Thursday and 56 for Black Friday. Overnight lows will mix frosty 30s and dewy 40s.
Rain chances line up like: near 0% Monday and Tuesday, 20 to 30% Wednesday, near 0% for Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday, and 20 to 30% for the remainder of the holiday weekend.
Nice week, right? Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington is right here. And remember, anytime, your WECT Weather App has your location-specific forecast for you!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.