Chick-fil-A set to open long-awaited Leland location on Dec. 5

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been two and a half years in the making, but Chick-fil-A is set to finally open its Leland location to a hungry public.
Last week, the Chick-fil-A Leland Town Center posted to its Facebook page that they will open their doors on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Back in July 2017, the popular fast-food restaurant was initially announced as one of the first tenants for the Leland Town Center which will sit on 63 acres in between Ploof Road and Ocean Gate Plaza near Walmart.
At the time, construction was expected to wrap up the following summer, but due to delays, construction didn’t begin until last August.
A Starbucks and Heartland Dental are also expected to be housed at Leland Town Center.
