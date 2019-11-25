Brunswick Co. gets additional $1.3 million in reimbursements from FEMA

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will received a reimbursement of about $1.3 million for public safety activities due to Hurricane Florence, FEMA and state officials announced Monday.
“Funds for this project will reimburse the county for actions that reduced public safety threats following the hurricane," FEMA officials said in a release. "Public safety responses included repairing water line leaks, supplying generators to support critical utilities and feeding emergency workers.”
FEMA previously had approved more than $12.5 million to the county for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. The latest reimbursement brings that total to more than $13.8 million.
As part of the Public Assistance program, FEMA reimburses at least 75 percent of eligible costs while the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.