Bolivia Elementary releasing students early due to power issue

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Bolivia Elementary will be releasing students early Monday morning due to a power issue, according to Brunswick County Schools.
The district tweeted just before 10:15 a.m. that the school will release students at 11:30 a.m.
Bus riders will take their normal bus home, it will just be on the early release schedule, the district added.
Bolivia Elementary officials will make an additional call to parents once the school’s status for Tuesday is known.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.