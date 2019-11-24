First Alert Forecast: Sunshine filled days ahead, perfect for holiday travel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying this beautiful, sunny Sunday! It will be a great few days for traveling if your heading to see loved ones for Thanksgiving!
The sunshine hangs with us up until midweek, when a second cold front will makes its way toward the Carolinas. The Lower Cape Fear Region likely won’t see a complete washout, but you could see a few showers on your Wednesday commute. We’ll see cooler, and sunny weather for Thanksgiving!
Quick look into the Tropics: Tropical Storm Sebastien is beginning to weaken near The Azores. Sebastien is quickly moving toward the NE, and the First Alert Weather Team continues to expect zero Carolina impacts.
To see your 10 day forecast specifically for your backyard, or even to your exact location on-the-go, be sure to download your WECT First Alert Weather App! Below you can find the 7-Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington Metro area.
