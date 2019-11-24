Festival of Trees brings Christmas to the ocean

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Week one of the 33 year tradition of the Festival of Trees at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has come to a close, but it’s still around for weeks to come.
The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is hosting the event that brought 53 unique trees placed throughout the aquarium for the public to see.
Each of the trees are sponsored by local businesses or individuals.
The event is a way to raise money to assist with patient care at the hospice center.
The event runs through the new year.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.