Your First Alert Forecast spans this weekend and Thanksgiving weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Mild breezes will flow in the early part of your weekend forecast and, with that, expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If Wilmington indeed manages to crack 70 degrees, it will be for the first time since Tuesday, November 12!
Odds for a shower ought to remain near 30% for Saturday. Two breezy cold fronts will stamp the longer range forecast with rain chances: one, 70%, Saturday night and another, 30%, on the famously popular pre-Thanksgiving travel day of Wednesday. In between these systems, you may expect a generous stretch of near-zero chances Sunday through Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast for Thanksgiving continues to feature partly cloudy skies, skimpy 10% shower odds, and seasonable daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Taking the narrative to the tropics briefly: Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to exhibit a decent level of organization for a late November storm. Steering winds will slingshot Sebastien through the central Atlantic Ocean this weekend and your First Alert Weather Team continues to expect zero Carolina impacts.
Catch your Wilmington seven-day forecast panels right here or, any time you want, your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast tailored for your location. And remember, your app can “follow you” with updated hour-by-hour forecasts and weather alerts wherever your holiday travels take you!
